Council starts campaign to recycle metal

Residents in the East Riding are being encouraged to take part in a campaign to boost the recycling of metal packaging in their blue bins.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s waste and recycling team launched the MetalMatters campaign in Bridlington.

The aim of the scheme is to encourage residents to place the following metal packaging items in their blue bins so they can be recycled: Food tins, drink cans, foil trays, foil, empty aerosols, metal screw tops – from glass bottles and jars, biscuit and sweet tins.

For the project, the council has joined forces with MetalMatters, a national, industry-funded communications campaign.

Last year around 40,000 residents in the Goole, Howden, Pocklington and Market Weighton areas took part in a successful trial of the MetalMatters programme.

Around 114,000 residents across the rest of the East Riding will receive a MetalMatters leaflet through their doors containing recycling tips and advice.

The council’s waste and recycling officers will also be holding a series of roadshows across the area to promote the campaign.

Councillor Chris Matthews, portfolio holder for strategic management at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “East Riding residents are the number one recyclers in England and have already shown their commitment to reducing waste.

“If we replicated the success of last year’s trial across the whole of the East Riding, residents could help us recycle an extra 160 tonnes of metal packaging per year – that’s the equivalent of more than 10 million empty drink cans, which would be amazing.”