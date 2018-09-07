Council’s £2.15m road scheme now complete

A £2.15million scheme to improve East Riding roads and help protect them against potholes has now been completed.

Despite a challenging, hot summer for the highways maintenance team, work was carried out at 170 sites across the area as part of East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s annual surface dressing programme.

Areas to benefit in the Pocklington and district area included:

Middleton on the Wolds (Market Weighton Road), Millington (Greenwick X RDS to Givendale Hill and The Balk), Stamford Bridge (Hardrada Way, Roman Avenue South, Tostig Close), Barmby Moor (Main Street), Foggathorpe (Laytham Road), Holme on Spalding Moor (Howden Road), Laytham (Main Road), Londesbrough (Londesbrough RBT to Kiplingcoates), Market Weighton (Red Lane), Sancton (High Street, Houghton Lane, Low Street), Sutton on Derwent (Common Lane, Main Street), South Cave (Ings Lane) and North Newbald (Sand Top, South Cave Road).

During the four-month scheme around 15,000 tonnes of stone chippings have been laid on 660,000 square metres of road – the equivalent of 70 miles of continuous road.

Surface dressing is carried out by the council every year, between May and August, to repair and maintain surfaces to help prolong the life of the road.

The process involves spraying hot, sticky bitumen on to the road surface, spreading chippings on top and then using a roller to press them into the road. This helps to reduce the risk of potholes forming by sealing the road against water damage, and also improves skid resistance for vehicles.

Last winter’s freezing temperatures and the ‘Beast from the East’ caused many more potholes to form in the area’s roads.

So far this year, from 1 January to 31 July, the council has repaired more than 31,000 potholes and highway defects across the East Riding’s 2,200 miles of road network.

Councillor John Barrett, portfolio holder for operational services, said: “Our highways maintenance team has done a superb job this summer, going above and beyond to repair and protect our roads.

“This has been a difficult year for our workforce as they had to contend with the Beast from the East and then the hottest summer on record, but they have completed the full surface dressing programme as planned and to a high standard.

“We can never prevent every pothole, and this year has been particularly bad because of the winter weather, but thanks to the hard work and planning of our highways team, more roads are being protected against potholes every year.”