Council reacts to fake news on Tour coverage

Pocklington Town Council has defended itself after messages appeared on social media claiming that the lack of TV coverage of the town’s decorations during the Tour de Yorkshire was down to lack of payment to the TV company.

Coverage of the race went to an advert as the riders went through the town, sparking a number of messages.

However, the town council said: “We were disappointed to read the fake news about the coverage because we do not pay for the Tour de Yorkshiore – this is an Urban Myth. ITV4 covers the race and it is up to them when the breaks take place.

“We would like to clarify why the Tour de Yorkshire goes to an advert break just as it is about to go through the town centre.

“The race had just had a hill climb and a sprint, and it is an opportune moment to take a break. The coverage is for those watching the race not how well dressed or how many spectators there are on the route.

“The town council would like to thank all those businesses and residents who helped dress the town.

“Thank you to the spectators who came and cheered on the cyclists in the terrible weather, you created an amazing atmosphere which is what makes the Tour de Yorkshire so special.

“We met people from other parts of the country who come to Yorkshire at this time just to soak up this community atmosphere.

“There was a great atmosphere around time and the community spirit came to the fore even with the torrential rain beforehand.”