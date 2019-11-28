Council offers festive advice over recycling

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council is offering some common sense recycling advice ahead of the festive period.

Last Christmas and New Year more than 9,000 tonnes of waste was collected from East Riding households – and 60% of that was recycled thanks to the efforts of residents.

The waste and recycling officers at East Riding of Yorkshire Council are issuing festive advice to help residents recycle even more during the holiday period.

Christmas trees, cards, wrapping paper, gift boxes… even the bones from a turkey … can all be recycled at home by putting them in the correct bin.

This year the waste and recycling officers are asking residents to make an extra effort to recycle plastic packaging.

In the East Riding, the majority of plastic items can be recycled in the blue bin, including:

○ Bottles and bottle tops

○ Food and drink cartons

○ Yogurt pots and other dessert pots

○ Tubs including those from spreads, ice creams and sweets

○ Food trays

Residents are asked to place these items loose in the blue bin, not in bags. Please also make sure they are empty and clean, with no food or liquids inside them.

Thinner materials can’t be recycled and need to go in the green bin, including:

○ Black plastic bags and charity bags

○ Food bags (from bread, frozen and fresh food)

○ Crisp and sweet packets and wrappers

○ Food pouches including pet food

○ Toothpaste tubes and other cosmetic tubes

○ Straws

○ Cling film, bubble wrap and polystyrene

Although these can’t be recycled they won’t end up in landfill. All green bin waste is converted into refuse derived fuel (RDF), taken to a multi-fuel plant where it is used in the generation of electricity.

Hard, rigid plastics should be taken to household waste recycling sites where there is a designated collection point, including:

○ Buckets

○ Children’s toys (please remove batteries)

○ Garden furniture

○ Guttering and pipes

Paul Tripp, head of streetscene services for East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Residents in the East Riding are fantastic at supporting our recycling schemes but there’s more we can all do, especially over Christmas and the New Year.

“The amount of waste packaging sky-rockets at this time of year, but the good news is the vast majority can be recycled at home, so please help us to recycle even more by putting your waste in the right bins.”

Here is a Christmas guide to bin collections and recycling in the East Riding:

Bin collection dates will change over the Christmas and New Year period, but will return to normal from Monday, January 13.

To find out when your bins will be collected, look out for the 2020 bin collection calendar which will be delivered through letterboxes in early December.

Visit the bins.eastriding.gov.uk website to find your festive bin collection dates.