Council grants premises licence to inaugural Wilberfest

Organisers of Wilberfest are celebrating after the East Riding of Yorkshire Council approved a licence for the inaugural event.

The two-day family friendly festival is set to take place on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 August at Wilberfoss.

The Pavilion venue where the festival will take place.

The village will host some of the best tribute acts in the country at the Pavilion venue.

The event’s organisers Chris Hindle and Gareth Davey, who are the front men of The Chicago Blues Brothers, were delighted with the decision.

Chris said: “We are pleased to have been granted a premises licence by the council. We have worked closely with key members of the licensing department, the police and fire service and local residents to ensure all requirements were satisfied for the granting of the licence and will continue to work closely with all parties leading up the event.

“The granting of the license enables Wilberfest to now move forward confidently and will ensure a very safe and successful family weekend out with great music, food, drink and amusements for all who attend.

“Wilberfest would like to thank the East Riding Council for its invaluable help and support leading up the successful granting of the licence.”

Councillor Andy Strangeway said: “I hope Wilberfest is a successful event. It was good to hear the residents concerns about it and the organisers have taken notice to make sure it is a success.

“Myself and my wife will be going to it and we are looking forward to the entertainment.

“It’s got the potential of being a lovely family event.”

Acts at the event include The Chicago Blues Brothers, Queen tribute act QII, Absolute Bowie (David Bowie), Beyond Faith, a George Michael tribute act, and A Vision of Elvis (Elvis Presley).

Visit www.wilberfest.co.uk/festival to buy tickets for the event.