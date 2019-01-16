Council fights Balk proposal

Pocklington Town Council has vowed to fight the latest planning application to build at the Balk by Gladman Developments.

The application for 380 houses, a 60-bed care home, a local centre with children’s day nursery and convenience store was resubmitted by Gladman and validated by the East Riding of Yorkshire Council in December.

The development would be on land north and east of Mayfields, which is outside the current local plan.

The councillors, who met last week, said they are dismayed that a developer can re-submit an application that has been refused at appeal.

Their reasons are:

○ The site proposed for housing is beyond the development limit for the town set out in the current local plan for the East Riding.

○ The site is not allocated for development within the current local plan.

○ The road network, particularly The Balk and the A1079, are above capacity at peak times when most people will be trying to commute for work. The transport surveys require updating.

○ The schools in the local area are at capacity.

Woldgate School is already full and more people would bring extra pressures on the school.

The council is urging residents to register their objections on the East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s planning application portal.

The website for comments https://newplanningaccess.eastriding.gov.uk/newplanningaccess/ and then type in the application reference 18/04097/STOUT to find the right application.