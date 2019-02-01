Council fighting prison proposal

Full Sutton and Skirpenbeck Parish Council is mounting a major campaign to stop a new development at HMP Full Sutton.

Plans have been submitted by the Ministry of Justice to create asuper-size jail near the village holding more than 1,400 prisoners.

The parish council, which objects strongly to the application, is now calling on residents to register thier views about the development and has even developed two letter templates to make it easier for people to object.

It is objecting to the proposal due to the following concerns:

○ Overbearing nature of the proposal (the number, size, layout, siting, density, design and external appearance of buildings)

○ Traffic generation

○ Public visual amenity

○ Alternative available sites

○ The proposed development conflicts with a number of existing ERYC strategies:

At an extraordinary meeting earlier this month the parish council was inundated by people asking for help in writing a letter to the East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

In reaction to these requests for help, the council has created a standard and pro forma letter for residents to send to the East Riding of Yorkshire Planning Department.

The parish council said: “Residents of Full Sutton and Skirpenbeck and surrounding villages along with some of their Parish Council representatives have attended two public meetings held in Full Sutton.

“These were well attended meetings where there was no-one present who spoke in favour of the new prison. The council was tasked with providing information and written examples, to enable as many people who wanted to, to lodge their objection with the East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

“Many individuals have contributed in undertaking research to provide evidence to make justified comments which challenge the many consultant’s reports produced at great cost for the Ministry of Justice.

“It is a classic case of David and Goliath between the small with few resources against the massive resources of a Government department.”

Proposals for a £91m jail for 1,000 men, next to HMP Full Sutton, were approved in 2017 by East Riding Council, despite opposition.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has since increased the number of prisoners to be held at the Category C jail by another 423.

Concerns have already been raised at drop-in events over the amount of traffic to the jail, which would employ 720 people, particularly on Moor Lane.

Locals are also worried about the height of some of the four-storey buildings, as well as noise during construction and lighting.

Pocklington Ward Councillor Andy Strangeway, who lives in Full Sutton, said “While I understand the concerns of residents it appears Full Sutton and Skirpenbeck Parish Council (FSSPC) have created unnecessary concern at this stage.”

“Unfortunately FSSPC have failed to inform residents that this is only an outline application and as such only access and scale can be considered at this stage.

“I am working closely with ERYC officers and can confirm that everything else will be considered at reserved matters.”

People can register their views on the planning portal by following this link to the Planning Application https://newplanningaccess.eastriding.gov.uk/newplanningaccess/PLAN/18/04105/STOUT