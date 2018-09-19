Cooking up tasty treats to bring in funds for charity

A Woldgate School pupil is proving that raising money for charity really is a piece of cake.

Phoebe-Sophie Wood, aged 12, has formed her own charitable business entitled ‘Charity Bakes by Phoebe-Sophie’ with a plan to help as many charities as possible.

Phoebe-Sophie, who is from Market Weighton, has already brought in much-needed cash for two causes using her culinary skills.

In June she held her first stall raising money for the Caring for Cats Charity.

Next, Phoebe–Sophie chose to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society and spent her summer holidays holding stalls in and around Market Weighton.

Her next chosen charity is Macmillan Cancer Support and she will be concentrating her efforts on raising as much money as possible for the charity until Christmas.

Her mum Kirstie said: “Even though she’s only 12, from a young age Phoebe-Sophie has always delighted in helping people, so much so this year she decided to form ‘Charity Bakes by Phoebe-Sophie’.

“She would like to thank everyone who helped her with this and in total managed to raise a total of £511.90 which will be given to the Alzheimer’s Society.

“Having recently gained a 100% pass mark in her food hygiene course, Phoebe-Sophie would like to assure customers that all of her baking is done in a hygienic environment.” Visit Instagram page charity_bakes_by_phoebe_sophie to find out more about Phoebe-Sophie’s concern.