Cooking up a treat for charity

Members of our Student Council have been very busy organising different events for Children in Need.

As well as a non-uniform day, there was a staff and student talent show to support the efforts of the annual BBC fundraiser.

Well done to our Y11 Business students who baked some amazing treats for another one of our legendary bun sales and learned about outlay, profit and loss costs in the process!

