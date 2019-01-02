Consultants cuddle up to X Factor’s Rylan

Two Slimming World consultants from the Market Weighton and Holme on Spalding Moor areas celebrated half a century of success for the organisation by meeting TV personality and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal.

Rylan, who shot to fame after appearing on hit show The X-Factor, co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Maria Gray, who runs a Slimming World group at Market Weighton Community Centre, Market Weighton every Tuesday and The Village Hall, Holme On Spalding Moor every Thursday, was delighted to get a chance to cuddle up to Rylan and said meeting the TV host was a wonderful way to round off a great year at Slimming World.

She said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the members of the local groups.

“Not only have they lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2018 – with many of them hitting their target weights – they’ve also improved their health, boosted their confidence and are heading into 2019 with new healthy habits that will stay with them for life.

“Watching people change before my eyes and start being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me.”

Joanne Longley, who runs a group at Market Weighton Community Centre, Market Weighton every Wednesday, said: “2018 has been a brilliant year for Slimming World.

“We’ve launched our Slim for Life plan to give even more support to our target members, and won awards for both our magazine and food range.

“We’re hoping our Golden Year will be even more successful and we have a string of exciting activities planned to celebrate in style, including the launch of brand-new websites and apps, golden events and special publications.”

More more information about the local groups call Maria on 01430 872352 or Joanne on 07896 088169 or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk to find your nearest group.