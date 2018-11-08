Concert to feature new Armistice song

A free concert will be delivered by Stamford Bridge Singers in St Olave’s Church, York, on Sunday 18 November starting at 7.30 pm.

The main item will be Maurice Duruflé’s atmospheric Requiem. The concert will also feature a new piece by conductor Stuart Nettleship, entitled Armistice, which is a setting of a poem by the American poet Sophie Jowett, plus Somewhere in France by choir member, Barry Cross, and For the Fallen by Peter Irving.

This is a free event with a retiring collection for ABF, The Soldiers’ Charity.

To guarantee a seat, it is advisable to book in advance at https://armistice-centenary-concert@eventbrite.co.uk

Visit www.stamfordbridgesingers.co.uk to find out more about the Stamford Bridge Singers and the choir’s forthcoming events.