Concert for Peace at All Saints church

The Stamford Bridge Singers and Pocklington Singers are joining forces for a concert at Pocklington All Saints church on Sunday 30 June from 7.30pm.

The Concert for Peace is to commemorate David Lloyd George signing the Treaty of Versailles in 1919, an event which ended the First World War but sowed the seeds for the Second World War.

The concert includes the debut of Stuart Nettleship’s composition An English Requiem along with Vivaldi’s Gloria.

Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/a-concert-for-peace-tickets-57873941517 for tickets.

A collection will take place for ‘ABF – The Soldiers’ Charity’.