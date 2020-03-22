Community groups urged to apply for grants from the Spaldington Wind Farm Community Fund

Community groups and organisations in the parishes of Spaldington, Bubwith, Foggathorpe and Holme on Spalding Moor are being invited to apply for grants from the Spaldington Wind Farm Community Fund.

Applications can be made by organisations such as community groups, parish councils, schools and churches for projects and activities that promote educational, environment, energy efficiency and amenity initiatives for the benefit of the community.

The fund receives an annual donation of around £19,000 from the wind farm’s operating company, Falck Renewables and an independent decision-making panel comprising of local representatives from parishes within the area.

The wind farm owner and East Riding of Yorkshire Council will assess applications and award grants.

A spokesman said: “Since commencing in 2017, the fund has supported a wide range of projects from local community buildings to sports clubs and youth groups.

“The closing date for applications to the fund is Friday, 29 May.

“For further information, or to apply for a grant online go to eryc.link/spaldington-fund

“The fund is managed by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s rural policy and partnership team who can be contacted via email at ruralfunding@eastriding.gov.uk or by telephoning (01482) 391655.”