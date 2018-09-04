Comedy gig raises funds for hospice

Top comedian Jon Richardson raised more than £2,000 for St Leonard’s Hospice in York after performing a charity gig in Pocklington.

The 8 out of 10 Cats star from Lancaster held the gig at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC). According to his agents, Jon is an avid supporter of hospices as his local hospice took care of his Nan and he feels they deserve more support.

Tickets for the show, Old Man, in which he “complains about the state of the world but offers no solutions”, sold out in a matter of minutes.

The show raised £2,095.23 for St Leonard’s and Helen Rook, community fundraiser at St Leonard’s Hospice, said: “When we heard that Jon Richardson was doing a charity gig for St Leonard’s we were amazed.

“It came completely out of the blue but we’re really grateful for the support!

“A big thank you to Jon and his agency, Pocklington Arts Centre and, of course, everyone who bought tickets!”

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “Jon Richardson’s performance at PAC in aid of St Leonard’s Hospice was a fantastic night for a fantastic charity.

“Tickets for the show sold out phenomenally fast, it was definitely a busy morning for our Box Office that day, but we were of course only too happy to play our part in supporting such a highly respected charity that does such an amazing job.”