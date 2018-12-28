College to pioneer ‘T Levels’

A college in East Yorkshire will be one of the first in the country to launch a new type of qualification aimed at preparing students for careers in growing industries.

Bishop Burton College has been chosen as one of a select few educational institutions across England to pioneer the new T-Level qualifications.

The two-year courses, which will be the equivalent to three A Levels, are being introduced from September 2020.

The qualifications have been developed in collaboration with employers and businesses to ensure they meet the needs of industry and fully prepare students for work.

T Levels will be launched nationally in construction, digital and childcare.

Bishop Burton will be running the childcare course after a need for workers in the area was identified.

Assistant principal Danny Brett said: “The new T Level qualifications will be ideal for those who have completed their GCSEs and want to launch a career in a skilled profession.

“These courses have been developed in partnership with related industries, meaning students will be fully prepared for work.

“We will be running the childcare course after this was highlighted as a growing profession. It could lead to jobs in nurseries, play centres, schools, in community centres and much more.

“It is a real feather in the cap of Bishop Burton to be chosen as one of only a few colleges in the country to launch these new qualifications, which will provide a practical alternative to A Levels for school-leavers.”