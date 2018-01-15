Clubleys team scoops prestigious accolade

Local estate agent Clubleys recently scooped the Relocation Agent Network’s Best Agent Yorkshire Regional Award.

Held at the Park Plaza Riverbank Hotel, London, the awards dinner was hosted by comedian and TV presenter Sue Perkins, who announced Clubleys’ superb award win.

The annual prize gives the winning network member the title of ‘Best Agent in the Yorkshire Region’ and is awarded on a number of criteria measuring the agent’s contribution to the Relocation Agent Network, their ability to achieve customer satisfaction, and a proven record of helping buyers move in and out of the area.

Chris Clubley said: “We are delighted to be named as the region’s best Relocation Agent Network estate agent.

“This award truly demonstrates the fantastic team we have here at Clubleys.”