Search

Close shave raises £350 for air ambulance

Pocklington man Aaron Herd has had his long locks shaved off for charity.
Pocklington man Aaron Herd has had his long locks shaved off for charity.

A Pocklington man has managed to raise £350 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance after undertaking the kindest cut.

Aaron Herd decided to lose his lustrous long locks during a charity head shave in the Shell Garage. Aaron said: “I keep getting the odd donation following the cut and £100 was given to me be the Brookfield Group, the owners of the garage.”

Pocklington man Aaron Herd has had his long locks shaved off for charity.

Pocklington man Aaron Herd has had his long locks shaved off for charity.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/aaron-herd if you would like to donate. Alternatively simply text the code CSKK56 and donation amount (£1/£2/£3/£4/£5/£10) to 70070! Example: CSKK56 £1 to 70070.