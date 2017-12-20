Close shave raises £350 for air ambulance

A Pocklington man has managed to raise £350 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance after undertaking the kindest cut.

Aaron Herd decided to lose his lustrous long locks during a charity head shave in the Shell Garage. Aaron said: “I keep getting the odd donation following the cut and £100 was given to me be the Brookfield Group, the owners of the garage.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/aaron-herd if you would like to donate. Alternatively simply text the code CSKK56 and donation amount (£1/£2/£3/£4/£5/£10) to 70070! Example: CSKK56 £1 to 70070.