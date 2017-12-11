Close shave for the air ambulance

A Pocklington man is embarking on an hair-raising mission to bring in funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Aaron Herd will lose his lustrous long locks in a charity head shave on Wednesday 13 December in the Shell Garage at 2.30pm.

The reason he chose this charity is because his grandfather Arthur Johnson (who spent many years working at Eric Lee’s) was a big supporter of the Air Ambulance.

Sadly, he passed away at the very start of this year.

Aaron said: “I’d like to donate the proceeds of this fundraiser to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. My grandfather would’ve been amazed at both the response we’ve had, and the fact that I’m getting rid of my treasured hair.

“Everyone has been so supportive of the idea, so why not? It’s a fantastic cause and I’m looking forward to doing my bit in helping them stay in the air.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/aaron-herd if you would like to donate to the cause. Alternatively simply text the code CSKK56 and your donation amount (£1/£2/£3/£4/£5/£10) to 70070! Example: CSKK56 £1 to 70070.