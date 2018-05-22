Cllr Hodgson takes over as Pock mayor

Councillor Dean Hodgson was inducted as Pocklington’s new mayor at Pocklington Arts Centre, in front of a full house of residents and civic dignitaries from across the area.

Cllr Hodgson became a town councillor at a by-election 18 months ago and has been deputy mayor and chair of the town events committee over the past 12 months.

Cllr Sykes with Ann Cox and Richard Wood of Pocklington Relief in Need.

He now takes over as mayor from Councillor David Sykes, who has held the position for the past two years.

Cllr Hodgson set out his aims for the coming year, including making the town more environmentally friendly by encouraging the reduction of plastic packaging, promoting the development of affordable housing, and supporting local shops and businesses.

He also announced the council is looking for more public input into its sub-committees, and his desire to further grow the series of town council annual events.

His nominated charities for the year ahead are Mires Beck Nursery, the East Yorkshire horticultural project for people with learning or physical disabilities, and Pocklington’s Wolds Wonders Theatre Group.

Councillor David Sykes hands a cheque to Wold Haven Day Centre.

Cllr Hodgson has a big act to follow in raising money for the mayor’s charity fund as 2017-18 was a record year, producing £7,000 to be split equally between the Pocklington Relief in Need Charity and Woldhaven Day Centre.

The outgoing mayor presented cheques to both groups, and Cllr Sykes also announced Grahame Hicks as the Mayor’s Outstanding Achievement Award for his work with a variety of local bodies, and Pocklington Runners as the year’s top sporting organisation.

There was also special praise for the new deputy town clerk Claire Findlay, and the town handyman John Bielby who often goes above and beyond the call of duty.

The Wolds Wonders who took the stage to bring the evening to a close with a musical finale.