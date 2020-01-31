Climate Action East Yorkshire group to host meeting at the Station Hotel

People from across the East Riding of Yorkshire have come together to form a new group to highlight the threat posed by climate change.

Climate Action East Yorkshire has been formed to help warn about the effects climate change and to press for action by local politicians.

The new group has members from across the party political divide.

Climate Action East Yorkshire recently met for the first time in Pocklington.

Its next meeting will be held at the Station Hotel in Pocklington on Monday, February 3, from 7pm.

The group, which is associated with Friends of the Earth, intends to prepare information material to explain the effects of climate change and to explain what individuals can do to help alleviate those effects.

Members will be organising public events to promote this work.

The group also hopes to persuade East Riding of Yorkshire Council to formally declare a climate emergency and to adopt a climate action plan.

A spokesman for the group said: “Raging wildfires that have devastated Australia in recent weeks, along with extreme flooding in this country and in other parts of the world, and loss of Arctic ice have helped to illustrate the increasing threat from climate change.

“Scientists warn that changes are accelerating and that immediate action is needed to tackle the issue.

“The East Riding of Yorkshire is particularly susceptible to rising sea levels resulting from changes in the climate.

“A study by the US-based group Climate Central suggests that large parts of the county could be underwater by 2050. This group warned that sea levels could rise by between two and seven feet by the end of the century.

“Anyone who wishes to attend the meeting at the Station Hotel is welcome to do so.”