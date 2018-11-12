Cliff Richard is announced for Scarborough Open Air Theatre in 2019: how to get tickets

The UK’s most successful hitmaker, Cliff Richard, is returning to Scarborough Open Air Theatre in 2019.

Sir Cliff will headline Europe’s largest open air arena on Wednesday June 26.

Sir Cliff Richard is coming to Scarborough again

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Sunday November 18 at scarboroughopenairtheatre.com

Cliff is the second 2019 headliner to be revealed for Scarborough OAT following the announcement earlier today that Kylie Minogue will perform at the Yorkshire coast venue on Thursday August 1.

Kylie on her way to Scarborough

The show marks a return to the Yorkshire coast for the music legend following his sell-out show at Scarborough OAT in 2017 and comes as the singer is celebrating the 60th anniversary of his first single Move It! being released.

Marking this significant milestone, Warner's Music is releasing a new album of completely original songs. The album Rise Up is Cliff's 104th official UK release, although it is the first album for 14 years, since 2004's Something's Goin' On, that features completely new material rather than Cliff's unique interpretation of classic songs.

The announcements mark the start of the 2019 season and follow a record breaking 2018 which saw the venue attract more than 90,000 music fans.

Venue programmer Peter Taylor, director of promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “Cliff Richard is without a doubt a legend of the music industry. He has enjoyed massive success for 60 years and wows his audience time and time again.

“We have worked with Cliff on numerous shows and tours and are absolutely delighted to be working with him again, and especially to be bringing him back to Scarborough.

“The crowds loved Cliff in Scarborough in 2017 and I have no doubt they will have an absolute ball once again watching and hearing their hero perform the hits that made him a household name as well as his new material which is sure to be a massive hit.”

Cliff’s new album Rise Up will be released on November 23. The album’s title track is currently riding high in the vinyl charts and is his 145th official UK release, showing that Cliff continues to be a much-loved music legend, and someone who is very capable of entertaining with great energy and passion.

In 60 years, Cliff has recorded almost 1,300 song titles, composed 100 songs, achieved 14 number one singles (40 Top 5, 68 Top 10, and 96 Top 20), and seven number one albums (28 Top 5, 44 Top 10, and 53 Top 20). Move It!, where it all started, is the most recorded song in Cliff's back catalogue, numbering 23 different versions.

Able to change with the times and tastes and remaining hugely popular, Cliff nonetheless has stayed faithful to his rock and roll roots throughout. Because, when many people would be thinking of retiring or settling down to a quieter life, Cliff Richard continues to draw massive crowds to his concerts and regularly reaches the top ten with his albums. Not bad for someone who critics thought wouldn't last way back in 1958!

Tickets for Cliff Richard’s headline show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre go on sale at 9am on Sunday November 18 via www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111) and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau (01723 383636).