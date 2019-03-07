Class acts head to Platform Festival

The line-up for this year’s Platform Festival has been unveiled – and it features some of the very best music and comedy from around the UK and beyond.

Acts to perform at the festival, which takes place from 10-13 July, include Al Murray, The Shires, Hothouse Flowers, Seth Lakeman, and Lucy Spraggan.

Al Murray.

Now into its fourth year the Platform Festival is curated by Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC)and sees thousands of people descend onto the town’s old railway station for four days of excellent live music and comedy in an event like no other.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “Platform Festival is without doubt one of the highlights of our live events programme. The festival has a unique and intimate atmosphere and has what we believe to be one of the most dynamic and diverse line-ups we’ve programmed.

“We look forward to building on the success of previous years where we have welcomed the likes of Lucinda Williams, KT Tunstall, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Ross Noble to the town.

“Tickets have sold out in previous years, so advance booking is advised.”

Chris Ramsey.

The festival opens with a double hit of outstanding stand-up comedy, before evolving into a true celebration of pop and rock music.

Critically acclaimed comedian, and star of his own TV show, Chris Ramsey will open the festival on Wednesday 10 July, 8pm with his brand new 2018 live tour.

Al Murray, famously known as the pub landlord, headlines on Thursday 11 July, 7.30pm, as he brings his ‘Landlord of Hope and Glory’ Tour 2019 to the Platform stage.

Five years after first playing PAC, The Shires are now raising the bar in Nashville but they will be heading back to Pocklington to perform again on Friday 12 July at 8pm.

Lucy Spraggan.

The Shires (Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes) have become one of the most talked about bands in the home of country music, due to their record-breaking albums and pulse racing live shows.

On Saturday 13 July, the festival kicks off at 1pm (doors 12pm) for a full day and night of musicians performing across three stages.

Hothouse Flowers will raise the roof when they headline the Saturday night.

PAC is also delighted that charismatic singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Seth Lakeman will return to Pocklington after last year’s whirlwind world tour with rock legend Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters.

The South.

And from solo artists to nine-piece bands as The South joins the Saturday line-up for Platform 2019.

The band features former members of the Beautiful South, including vocalist Alison Wheeler. They play songs made famous by The Beautiful South (A Little Time, Perfect 10, Rotterdam), plus a few South originals.

Playing an utterly unique blend of rock and roll, folk, quirky Americana, come all the way from New York City are The Grand Slambovians.

Dubbed the ‘hillbilly Pink Floyd’ and with elements of Waterboys, Neil Young, Dylan, this promises to be one live show like nothing you have ever seen before.

Other acts taking to the Platform stage on the Saturday include Leeds-based anthemic rock-pop brothers The Dunwells; the foot stomping Americana inspired Dan Webster Band; York’s very own folk, blues, rock and roll inspired singer-songwriter Boss Caine; Hull’s Late Night Marauders with their original blues, jazz, and soul; award-winning York based singer-songwriter Jess Gardham; and the 13-strong ukulele collective Grand Old Uke of York plus some very special guests.

In addition, the Access to Music Stage will feature some of the very best emerging talent from around the region.

Huge crowds are expected at The Platform Festival.

This will be an indoor event and will be part seated.

Street food, prosecco and gin bars plus craft ales will be on sale on site. Free parking is available throughout the town.

Tickets for Chris Ramsey are £25; Al Murray £27.50; The Shires £30.

Tickets for the Saturday are £47.50, £35 (Under 18) and £150 (Family Ticket).

For details of the full line-up and to book your tickets visit www.platformfestival.net or www.seetickets.com.