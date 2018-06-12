Circus games at Fete in the Field

Organisers of a fete that will take place in an East Yorkshire village later this month are promising a fun-filled day of music and entertainment.

Fete in the Field will take place at Shiptonthorpe playing fields between 11am and 4pm on Saturday 30 June.

Sancton singer-songwriter Frankie Turton opens the event.

The free, circus themed event features a packed programme that combines entertainment from local musicians and artists with circus skills workshops and an all-day beer festival supported by The Goodmanham Arms and All Hallows Brewery that will feature local beers.

Sancton singer songwriter, Frankie Turton will open the event with a performance at 11.30am. She will be followed by a range of performers including the The Juke Joint Kings; Magic Ball Man; Dogfinger Steve; Crispian Brigham; The Bertie Set; Red Sky Ukuleles and Starbrite Dance Studios.

The last performance, by Humberside and Yorkshire ACF Band, is at 3.40pm.

Musical acts performing on the day have been specially selected for the event, with a focus on both up-and-coming and well-established acts.

Fete committee chair Sue Beadle said: “Our daytime fete is free for everyone and we’re hoping to attract a large crowd.

“There will also be children’s games and a tug of war, organised by Market Weighton Young Farmers, a dog show, a produce show, classic cars, food stalls and face painting – all of the elements of a traditional village fete.

“Fete in the Field will be followed by the Folk in the Field festival, to be held on the same site, with gates opening at 5pm.”

The Folk in the Field line-up includes Market Weighton singer songwriter Evie Barrand; The Nick Rooke Band; Edwina Hayes; French-born musician, Flossie Malavialle and The Jon Palmer Acoustic Band. The compere for the evening will be Driffield’s cigar box maestro Dogfinger Steve.

Tickets for Folk in the Field can be bought from Langlands Shiptonthorpe, the Paper Shop and Post Office in Market Weighton and cost £10 per adult and £5 per concession.

They are also available online from http://www.wegottickets.com/folkinthefieldshiptonthorpe.