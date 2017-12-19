Church members box clever for charity

The congregation at Melbourne Methodist Church really got into the spirit of giving in the run-up to Christmas.

Members at the church recently presented cheques for £765 to two charities. David Hebden, representing Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Dr Tim Maycock from St Leonard’s Hospice were on hand to receive the funds.

Children from the Awesome Club and friends and members of the church packed 82 shoe boxes for Link to Hope. Donations were given by Melbourne Country Women’s Association, Elvington WI, and friends and family. The boxes were sent ot Eastern Europe along with blankets from by the Chatty Crafters.

Janet Hayton, the organiser, said: “We would like to thank everyone who supported and helped raise this money – it’s a fantastic achievement.”