Church event for Pock Singers

The Pocklington Singers’ concerts begin with a performance of John Rutter’s ‘Sprig of Thyme’ and other traditional songs on Saturday 30 March at 7.30pm in Pocklington church.

Rutter’s arrangements of this cycle of English, Irish and Scottish folk songs include The Keel Row, Afton Water and Down by the Sally Gardens, alongside lesser known songs, The Sprig of Thyme and The Cuckoo.

The collection varies in style and genre from the quick and lively to the thoughtful and reflective.

The programme will also include songs such as The Oak and the Ash, I love My Love and Scarborough Fair.

Tickets, £10 (under 18s £1), are available from the church office, Readwell and Wright Bookshop, Pocklington Music Shop and on the door.

This year is very special as it marks the 50th anniversary of the Pocklington singers.