Christmas festival for all the family

Pocklington Christmas Festival will take place next Wednesday (6 December) between 5pm and 9pm.

This year’s event, which is organised by Pocklington Town Council, will include the following: Live music and choirs in Pocklington Arts Centre, craft and charity stalls, food stalls, The Minster FM roadshow, live music and street entertainment, Ducati superbike and fairground.

Father Christmas will be arriving around 5.30pm and making his way to his Grotto in All Saints Church which this year is hosting a Christmas Tree Festival.

The Methodist Church on Chapmangate will also be open for the supply of soup.

A number of roads will be closing in town from 1pm.

These include Market Place, Pavement, Regent Street and Railway Street.