Chris takes on trek to conquer Kilimanjaro

A Dunnington man is preparing to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania to raise funds for two special charities, UKIST and Epilepsy Research UK.

Chris Scoffield, who is managing director of the Rail and Aviation business of construction company Galliford Try, has raised more than £4,000 so far, but would like to hit his £4,500 target before his adventure.

He was inspired to take on this huge charity climb by his son Edward, who was diagnosed with Infantile Spasms at seven months old.

Infantile Spasms (IS) is a rare seizure disorder that occurs in young children under the age of one.

Around 400 children a year are diagnosed in the UK.

Edward is thankfully now seizure free and Chris has decided to take on this feat, described as the hardest trek in the world, to raise awareness and give something back to these deserving charities.

Chris said: “This will undoubtedly be one of the toughest physical and mentally challenging things I have ever done in my life, but something that I am determined to complete to raise awareness of IS and raise vital funds for these fantastic charities.

“When my son was diagnosed with IS, it was important for us to understand as much as we could about this relatively unknown condition.

“Early recognition of IS is key, as the longer the seizures last before they’re treated and controlled, the poorer the child’s development may be.

“With only two thirds of attempts to climb Kilimanjaro successful, I am preparing as hard as I possibly can and I know with the fantastic support of my family, friends and colleagues, I will tackle this with persistence and courage.”

UKIST (UK Infantile Spasms Trust) was newly established in 2017 by a group of families with children affect by Infantile Spasms, while Epilepsy Research UK supports and promotes basic and clinical scientific research into the causes, treatments and prevention of epilepsy.

Anyone who would like to support Mr Scoffield’s funsraising campaign can visit www.mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/chrisscoffield