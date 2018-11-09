Choir’s Macmillan fundraiser a piece of cake

Stamford Bridge Community Choir recently invited its supporters to join them for an evening of “Cake, Coffee and Choir” in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

The choir entertained visitors with two selections of their favourite songs, with time in between to enjoy a delicious selection of cakes as well as a range of stalls and games.

A spokeswoman for the choir said: “An enormous thank you to everyone who supported us at the evening. Thanks to their generosity we raised an amazing £650 for Macmillan Cancer Support.”