Choir’s church concert for Macmillan cause

Stamford Bridge Community Choir recently performed its Community Carols event at Low Catton Church.

The choir members, who could see their breath in the cold air, raised £200 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

A spokesman said: “We would like to say thank you to everyone who supported us on the night and our other events.”

The choir is open to all who would like to get together and have a good sing.

It meets on Wednesdays during term time in the primary school KS1 (infant) hall at 7pm. The cost is £15 per half term.