Children’s Remembrance artwork at Pocklington store earns praise

Children in Pocklington have created artwork to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

Their work is being showcased at the town’s Sainsbury’s supermarket.

A spokesman for Sainsbury’s said: “Local pupils were invited to contribute original pieces of art and/or writing for display and the response has been fantastic.

“We have some beautiful pieces of work on display which have attracted a lot of attention. Members of the Royal British Legion have been particularly complimentary of the children’s work.”