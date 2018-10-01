Children join campaign to stop dog fouling in village

Newbald Primary School pupils are backing a parish council campaign to clean up their village footpaths, roads and verges.

They want to stamp out, rather than step over, the dog mess that litters their school paths and walkways.

Pupils from Newbald Primary School have been busy designing posters, in a competition launched by the parish council, which condemn the anti-social behaviour and warn of the health dangers dog faeces pose to members of the public, particularly children.

The winning poster from each year group and the overall winner were announced at a recent school assembly.

The winning ones are on display in large numbers around the village, serving as a reminder to irresponsible dog owners to clean up their act.

This initiative comes in addition to other measures implemented by the parish council and a children’s group called “Poo Busters”, which saw the introduction of dog waste bag dispensers and additional litter bins, as well as drawing attention to the dog fouling problem by putting red flags in the offending piles.

Parish councillor and North Newbald resident Simon Dongray-Burke said: “As a dog owner I am mindful of personal responsibilities that go with owning a dog and society’s expectations. Our pets do go to the toilet when out and it is our responsibility to clean up after them. Failure to do this creates issues with residents and visitors. No one should expect us or the council to clean up after them.”