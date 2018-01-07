Children join Big Birdwatch

Blackbirds and robins are at the top of the check list for hundreds of school children across East Yorkshire as the world’s biggest schools’ wildlife survey kicks off.

The RSPB Big Schools Birdwatch – which takes place during the first half of the spring term (2 January to 23 February) – is a chance for children to put down their books and get outside to experience and learn about the nature that lives in their local community.

The Birdwatch involves children spending an hour watching and counting the birds that visit their outdoor space.

Last year, more than 600 children and teachers in East Yorkshire took part.

An RSPB spokesman said: “The Big Schools Birdwatch is a free activity and only takes an hour to complete. Teachers can pick any day during the first half of the spring term to take part.

“Visit rspb.org.uk/schoolswatchfor more details.”