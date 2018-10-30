Children hit by 20% price hike on the buses

Pocklington residents, supported by their local councillor, have voiced their anger after a local bus company discontinued a promotion for children under 16.

The decision has led to parents paying up to 20% extra after the scheme was brought to an end.

Pocklington ward councillor Andy Strangeway said: “I have been contacted by residents who are seeing an increase in bus fares for their children to get to school on the Pocklington to York.

“I was shocked to learn that bus fares for school children under 16 on the Pocklington to York route are to increase by 20%.

“Our 16 to 18 year olds enjoy a 20% discount but under 16s do not. How can it be justified to give an 18 year old a discount to get to school but not a 12 year old?”

An EYMS spokesman said: “We have had to make the decision to discontinue our promotional stored value Go 4 Less smart cards because these cards work using obsolete smartcard technology and have been in use at EYMS since 2001. Our bus ticket machines are also at end of life and cannot be upgraded.

“The Company’s new owners, Go Ahead Group PLC, are investing nearly £1 million replacing our ticket machines in October 2018 as part of their commitment to the modernisation and development of the business.

“Unfortunately these machines cannot read our obsolete cards, and we cannot provide a similar alternative ticket on the new style of ticket machine. Therefore the 10 and 20% discount promotion is being brought to the end.”