Children have designs on new park mosaic

Lyn and Gerry Grant at Fangfoss Pottery recently installed a ‘new’ creative work at the village’s Jubilee Park.

The duo rescued some of the 2006 mosaic tiles that had been damaged by vandals, but most of them had been destroyed.

They invited children from St Martin’s School to help create a new park mosaic.

Bob Broughton, chairman of the park committee, said: “We now have mural that depicts the animals and plants the children have found in the park.

“It looks superb with the different colours and adds a further feature to the area.”