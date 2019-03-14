Chef Sam chasing Roux contest glory

A former Woldgate College students has cooked up a treat to qualify for the semi-final of a prestigious national competition.

Sam Nash, who was educated at Woldgate and York Colleges, has won through to the semi-finals of a contest to find Britain’s best young chef.

Sam will be competing in The Roux Scholarship semi-final today (Thursday 14 March).

A maximum of two and a half hours cooking time is allowed for chefs to prepare and serve both their recipe and the dessert.

The Roux Scholarship has been running more than 30 years and is judged by Michel Roux Jnr (Masterchef), Brian Turner CBE (Ready Steady Cook) and James Martin (Saturday Morning with James Martin) among many other Michelin-starred chefs.

Sam spent eight years training in Yorkshire before working locally and then getting a job at the internationally-acclaimed restaurant L’Enclume in Cumbria.