Check out the latest events in Pocklington, Market Weighton and across the East Riding area

Here are the up to date events taking place in this area over the next few weeks.

Also included are the regular group meetings in Pocklington, Market Weighton and surrounding villages.

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Brand new stand-up show ‘After This One, I’m Going Home’ from the comedian, Strictly Come Dancing contestant and the self-dubbed ‘Lie-in King’. Tickets £15 each. Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547 for tickets.

13 April

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Oskar’s Amazing Adventure at 2.30pm. Theatre Fideri Fidera perform an original play for young children. Tickets £7.50 and £28 (family), plus £2.50 for post-show workshop.

Scout Hut: Pocklington Productions invites you to a Free Drama and Singing Workshop at 3pm. All ages and abilities are very welcome and can take part. We are the local amateur dramatic society for Pocklington. We have put on many shows, dramas, and musicals over the last few years. Our next show will be a variety show on Saturday 18 May. Do you want to take part in any way? Let us know! Email pockproductions@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/PocklingtonProductions/

14 April

Barmby Moor

Beechwood Crafts: Needle felt animal course between 10am and 4pm. Visit Beechwoodcrafts.com for more information about the course and forthcoming events.

17 April

Market Weighton

Bay Horse Public House: The next meting of the Market Weighton Book group between 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Next month’s read will be provided at the meeting.

23 April

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: The Unthanks: Unaccompanied, As We Are at 8pm. After recent orchestral explorations ‘The Unthanks’ are going back to basics, singing in unaccompanied harmony, with ‘Unthanks’ member Niopha Keegan making it a vocal trio. Featuring new material, alongside more familiar Unthanks material. SOLD OUT. Contact the Centre Arts to find out about returned tickets.

2 May

Pocklington

Town wide: Tour de Yorkshire. The popular bike race, which attracts some of the world’s top cyclists, will see the peloton go through Middleton-on-the-Wolds, North Dalton, Cote de Baggaby Hill, Pocklington (Sprint), Barmby Moor and Sutton upon Derwent.

4 May

Millington

Wolds 20 Walk: From Millington Village Hall – circular routes around the Yorkshire Wolds. Cost £10. Some testing, hilly terrain along, in the main, public footpaths. Certificate and badge to all finishers. Contact pickeringdiane@hotmail.com for more information about the walk.

Venues across the area

Open Studios event: 18 artists showcase their work across 10 different venues in the annual extravaganza. Try your hand at a new skill or pick up a great piece of art. Contact Jill Ford at jillfordceramics@aol.com or call 07831 334304 or 01757 289008 for more information.

5 May

Venues across the area

Market Weighton

Fire station: Family Fundraising Day in aid of Prostate Cancer between 11am and 4pm. There will be raffle, face painting, guess the weight of the cake, hand massage, tombola, paddling pool, bouncy slide, whack the rat and refreshments including tea and cakes. There will be a collection of unwanted bras at the event.

10 May

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Whole Lotta Led will be performing a series of shows in 2019 to celebrate 50 years of one of the greatest albums of all time, Led Zeppelin II. Tickets £20. Call 01759 301547 or visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk for more information.

14 May

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: The Fureys at 8pm. The Fureys have been entertaining audiences worldwide for 41 years. Expect tears, laughter, sadness and joy from this world-class folk band. Tickets £20. Call 01759 301547 for more details.

All Saints Church: Coffee morning will be held between 10.30am and noon to raise funds for the Pocklington and District British Heart Foundation. There will also be a cake stall and plant stall during the event. Contact Chris Hindwell on 01759 303730 for more information about the coffee morning.

18 May

North Cliffe

Bunny Hill Barn: Charity Ball in aid of Hearing Dogs for dDeaf People which is based at The Beatrice Wright Centre in Bielby. This very special black tie event is being organised by local Wicstun Vet Andrew Moll, his wife Laura and friend Donna. Tickets cost £60 per person and include reception drinks, a three course meal and a live band from 7pm. Contact Donna Curran on 07966 454766 or donna.curran@hotmail.com for more details or to buy tickets.

21 June

Bishop Wilton

Village wide: Wilton Weekend Scarecrow Festival. This event is designed around raising funds for our local junior and senior sport groups and is organised by the Village Hall trustees along with various parties in the village. Trail maps will be available from the fleece Inn. The pub will also be hosting a day of family fun with music and other activities.

22 June

Bishop Wilton

23 June

Bishop Wilton

27 June

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Singer-songwriter Eddi Reader will be performing at the arts centre. Tickets £25. Call 01759 301547 for more details.

11 July

Little Weighton

Beverley and East Riding Croquet Club: East Riding Croquet Club taster session between 6pm and 8pm. Visit www.beverleycroquet.org.uk or call Debbie on 07772 778232 for more information.

28 August

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Texas genre-bending rock ’n’ roller Israel Nash will be performing songs from his acclaimed 2018 album Lifted. Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547 for ticket details.

Mondays

Pocklington

Pocklington Wolds WI Meeting: 1.30pm in the Roman Catholic Church Hall Pocklington. New members always welcome.

Pocklington Lions’ monthly meeting: 7.45pm on the second Monday of each month at The Station Hotel, Pocklington, and welcome guests who are interested in learning more about the work of the club.

Gentle Yoga: Burnby Scout Hall at 12.45pm.

Pocklington Karate Centre: Eight years plus and adults. The Scout Hut, Burnby Lane. 7.30pm to 8.30pm. If you are interested in attending please call Oliver Willison on 07897 335959.

Beverley

Toll Gavel Church: Beverley Male Voice Choir rehearsals every Monday, 7.15pm. New members welcome, just come along and see if you would like to join us or visit www.beverleymalevoicechoir.com for more information.

Latimer Congregation Church: Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7.30pm. No cost and turn up on the night. For more information call 01482 830083.

Driffield

Driffield Art Club: Would you like to become a member of Driffield Art Club which meets every third Monday in the month between 7pm and 9pm. Contact mail@driffieldartclub.co.uk.

Tuesdays

Pocklington

Drop-in Meditation Classes: 7.30pm to 9pm, with Gen Kelsang Thekchen. Each class includes two guided meditations, a short talk and an opportunity for questions. Classes are held at Madhyamaka KMC, Kilnwick Percy Hall, Pocklington. Contact 01759 304832 or visit www.madhyamaka.org for more information.

Citizens Advice Hull & East Riding, Methodist Church, Chapmangate: Appointments available every Tuesday 9.30am to 12.30pm. For Appointments ring 01405 720866. For Telephone Advice ring 0300 3300 888.

Pocklington and Market Weighton Ladies Circle: Meets fortnightly, 7.30pm. Venue and activities vary. Ladies aged 18-45 years interested in fun, friendship and fundraising. Ring Kate on 01759 318760.

Line Dancing: Burnby Hall, Pocklington, 8pm-9.45pm. Everyone welcome, beginners and improvers.

Melbourne

Gentle Yoga: 7pm at Melbourne Village Hall.

Barmby Moor

Community craft club: Boot and Slipper in Barmby Moor, 7pm-9pm. Experienced and complete beginners are welcome. Bring along your own materials and equipment and take part in crochet, quilting, knitting, felting, spinning and paper craft.

Market Weighton

Cruse Bereavement Care: The Market Weighton Support and Friendship group meets on the third Tuesday in the month at the Town Council Offices, Linegate, Market Weighton, 2pm to 4pm. The group is run by trained volunteers and everyone is welcome. Call 07852 179713 or 07870 365558.

The Griffin Inn: Music Quiz and Musical Bingo, 9.30 start.

Wetwang

Wetwang Acoustic: Second Tuesday of each month. Victoria Inn, Wetwang. Traditional and contemporary acoustic music, 8pm

Outreach Post Office: Wetwang Village Hall, 9am to 1pm. Coffee shop also open 9am to noon. Small charge for coffee and toasted teacakes, plus books to borrow free of charge.

Village Hall: Bingo session every second Monday of the month. Eyes down at 7.30pm.

Wednesdays

Market Weighton

All Saints Church: The Carers Support Group meets on the second Wednesday of each month, 1.30pm to 3pm. It is for anyone who cares for a loved one and is an informal group to give the carers a break. This is free of charge as the Church donates the room. The Community Hall, Station Road: Market Weighton Memory Cafe is held on the last Wednesday of every month, 1.30pm-3pm.

Social Club, 42 Southgate: The National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club meetings are held on the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30pm. New members are welcome.

Pocklington

Pocklington Toddler Music Group: 9.30am to 10.30am during school terms in the Meeting Room, All Saints Parish Church. £3 per family/childminder. No need to book. Michael Cooper 01759 305929.

Pocklington School Baby and Toddler Group: Runs from 1.45pm to 2.45pm and will run every Wednesday during Pocklington School term time. This is a friendly group for carers and their pre-school children and babies. No need to book, just call in to the Prep School on the day. Sessions are free. For details call 01759 321228.

Pocklington WI: Meet on the second Wednesday of every month at 7.15pm at the Masonic Hall, The Mile. Visitors are most welcome.

Art Room: Pocklington Montessori Nursery, 10am to 11.30am. Contact Helen Steele on 07801 493 596 or email helensartzone@yahoo.co.uk for details.

Burnby Hall, Pocklington: Art 4 All between 10am and 1pm. Beginners and improvers. Call 07968 744703 or email artist_sdavis@yahoo.co.uk.

Bolton

Bolton Methodist Church: Coffee morning between 10.30am to noon. Proceeds for the Methodist Church. All are welcome.

Bishop Wilton

Primary School: Weekly free Toddler Time session between 9.30am and 11.30am. No need to book. This is a free, friendly informal group just come along and join us, all parents, grandparents and carers are welcome.

Barmby Moor

The Boot And Slipper: Wolds Singles Social Group meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 8pm. Contact Richard for information at woldsgroup@btinternet.com.

Melbourne

Melbourne Chapel: Every third Wednesday in the month – Tea@2 between 2pm and 4pm to raise funds towards the upkeep of Melbourne Playing Fields. Tea/Coffee and lots of yummy cakes, savouries and treats. £3 per person for just about as much as you can eat!

Driffield

Market House, 37 Exchange Street: Meditation and Buddhist Thought Drop-in Classes between 7pm and 8.30pm. Cost per class £6 (or £20 for 4). Everyone welcome! No-one turned away for lack of funds. www.madhyamaka.org or call 01759 304832 for details.

Beverley

Toll Gavel Church Hall, Old Walkergate: Community Kitchen Lunches, 11.30am to 1.15pm. If you are struggling to make ends meet, homeless or would like to come and have a meal with some company then you are welcome.

Thursdays

Market Weighton

The Community Hall, Station Road: The Market Weighton WI group meets on the second Thursday of the month at 7pm. Visitors are welcome.

The Bay Horse: Market Weighton’s Book Group now meet in The Bay Horse on the third Wednesday of the month between 6.30pm and 7.30pm. New members welcome.

Pocklington

Pocklington Magistrates Court, George Street: Bingo, dominoes and afternoon tea from 2pm onwards. Please come along and join us. Contact Mary Drewery on 302198 for more details.

United Services Club: Pocklington Camera Club meets at 7.30pm. It is a small friendly group that welcomes new members from beginners to experienced photographers. Visit www.pocklingtoncameraclub.com for more information.

Holme on Spalding Moor

Committee Room, Village Hall: Slimming World every Thursday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm. For more details call consultant Carol on 07985 589632.

Wilberfoss

Community Centre: Sequence dancing between 12.30pm and 3.30pm. The first hour is instruction. £3, includes tea and biscuits.

York

CROSS KEYS, TADCASTER ROAD: Traditional Jazz between 1pm and 3.30pm. Local musicians playing jazz from the Barber Bilk and Ball era. Free admission and parking.

Beverley

Foresters Arms, Beckside: Beverley Widows Friendship Group, 1pm to 1.30pm. Contact 01482 888443 for more information about the group.

Toll Gavel Methodist Church: Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7.30pm. There’s no cost and you can turn up on the night. For more details call 01482 830083.

Fridays

Beverley

Memorial Hall: Beverley Leisure Group holds a coffee morning every Friday, 10am to noon. A Bridge and Art group are held at the same time.

Seaton Ross

Gentle Yoga: Seaton Ross Village Hall at 10am.

Market Weighton

All Saints Church: Coffee morning held each Friday (except Good Friday) between 9.30am to 11.30am with drinks and refreshments served. A warm welcome for everyone.

Saturdays

Seaton

Village hall: Ballroom and Latin dance class for children. Ages 4-6 10am. Six years and upwards 11am.

Sundays

Seaton

Village hall: Ballroom and Latin dance class for adults at 7.30pm.

Exhibition

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: British painter and printmaker Amanda Roseveare’s exhibition until Friday 31 May. Vibrant and expressive paintings inspired by a childhood spent in Nigeria. Free entry. First floor exhibition space.

Send your listings

Diary date entries: If you would like to see your fundraising event featured in the diary dates section of the Pocklington Post please send all the key details to: news@pocklingtontoday.co.uk at least 14 days in advance of the date it is staged.