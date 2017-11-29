Charlotte takes on Kilimanjaro climb challenge

A student who hails from Melbourne is planning to take on a major challenge next year for the charity Hope for Children.

Charlotte Granger, 19, is hoping to climb Mount Kilimanjaro and is appealing for support from East Riding residents while raising awareness of the charity.

Mt Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain in Africa.

Charlotte, who is a student at Loughborough University studying geography, will be looking to conquer the 5,895 metre summit next summer.

Charlotte said: “I am taking on the challenge for the charity Hope for Children, which does such good work in Africa.

“I will be doing it next summer and am looking to raise £3,000 ahead of the climb.

“I’m hoping take part in a project while over there in support of the charity.

“I chose Hope for Children as it is a small charity which is not that well known and what it is doing is really important.

“It is providing quality education to the most vulnerable children and is empowering families across the world.

“It is trying to make sure every child in Africa also gets decent health care.

“The main challenge I think I will face, apart from the climb, is seeing how unfortunate some people are compared to ourselves.

“I am looking forward to it but I think it may be difficult to witness the challenges these young people face.”

If you would like to donate to Charlotte’s cause visit the Everyday hero link at https://loughborough2018.everydayhero.com/uk/charlotte-climbs-kilimanjaro