Charity’s warning of dangers around Pock canal towpath

Waterways and wellbeing charity Canal and River Trust is reminding people to take extra care on the Pocklington Canal towpath.

The waterway is a beautiful place to spend time when it’s frosty and snowy but on wet and icy towpaths the risk increases of slipping, tripping or falling into the freezing water.

The charity has offered these tips to keep safe:

○ Whether running, walking or cycling, be safe and tell someone where you are heading – take your mobile phone;

○ The towpath can be slippery when wet and icy so wear sturdy footwear and be careful where you tread. Stay away from the edge;

○ Make sure you are wearing enough layers and check the weather before heading out;

○ Daylight draws in fast during the winter months so try to avoid routes along icy towpaths in the late afternoon;

○ Ice on the canal will not support your weight. Do not step on the ice.

Stephen Williamson, a health and safety advisor at the Canal and River Trust, said: “The waterways look beautiful in the frost and snow and it’s no wonder people want to head to their local towpath for a wintery walk.

“However, with the cold temperatures and the dark afternoons and nights, it’s even more important to remember the potential dangers of walking, running or cycling along the edge of the water.

“Our message is to take care near the edge of the water, and to go with someone or tell someone where you are going.”