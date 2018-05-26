Charity’s appeal for Mac Day Makers

Macmillan Cancer Support is seeking volunteers from the Pocklington area to help out at its charity race day at York Racecourse on Saturday 16 June. The ‘Mac Day Makers’ must be aged 18 and over. Email fundraising@macmillan.org.uk or call 0300 1000 200 for details.

Clara White, Macmillan fundraising manager in North Yorkshire, said: “We had our most successful year yet in 2017. This year we want, and need, to raise even more to support the people who need us the most.

“More than 28,000 people are expected to attend Macmillan Charity Raceday and support our fundraising in various ways. We need your help to ensure people living with cancer are the biggest winners on the day.

“The volunteers are needed between 10.30am and 6.30pm and lunch is provided.

“Roles include selling raffle tickets and collecting donations in buckets from racegoers.

“Money raised for Macmillan helps provide emotional, financial, medical and practical support to the growing number of people living with cancer across the UK.”