Charity in appeal for East Riding volunteers

A leading national charity is appealing for volunteers to come forward and help it to support blind and partially sighted in East Yorkshire.

British Wireless for the Blind Fund (BWBF) is the only charity providing specially adapted radios to blind and partially sighted people across the UK.

BWBF regional development manager Sophie Wheldon said: “Volunteering really is a great way of giving back to your community and we are looking for people in East Yorkshire to support us in delivering our service to blind people, giving them a lifeline to the outside world.”

If you are interested in finding out more about this voluntary role please contact Sophie Wheldon via email sophie@blind.org.uk or call 01283 790208.