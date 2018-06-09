Chapterhouse brings classic tale to Burnby Hall

Chapterhouse Theatre Company will be appearing at Burnby Hall Gardens with its production of Jane Austen’s classic story Sense and Sensibility on Friday 6 July.

Adapted by award-winning writer Laura Turner, this lively tale follows the sisters as they fall in love, make mistakes and experience heartbreak for the first time in their quest to find a balance between sense and sensibility. Gates open at 6.30pm for the special event.

Call Burnby Hall Gardens on 01759 307125 or visit www.seetickets.com to buy tickets or to find out more information.