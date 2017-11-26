Chapel wedding dress exhibition success

To celebrate the Queen and Prince Phillip’s 70th Wedding Anniversary, Pocklington Methodist Chapel hosted a vintage wedding dress exhibition. Members of the congregation lent their wedding dresses for special display.
Many visitors to the exhibition also enjoyed looking at the many wedding albums, showing how fashions changed over the years.
A spokeswoman for the exhibition said: “The organisers would like to thank all those who came and were uplifted by the occasion.”
