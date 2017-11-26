Search

Chapel wedding dress exhibition success

Shirley Sykes is pictured with her 1961 satin and brocade wedding gown at the exhibition.
To celebrate the Queen and Prince Phillip’s 70th Wedding Anniversary, Pocklington Methodist Chapel hosted a vintage wedding dress exhibition. Members of the congregation lent their wedding dresses for special display.

Many visitors to the exhibition also enjoyed looking at the many wedding albums, showing how fashions changed over the years.

A spokeswoman for the exhibition said: “The organisers would like to thank all those who came and were uplifted by the occasion.”