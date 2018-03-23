Change of management as club secretary steps down

Below is the report of Pocklington Probus Club’s 22nd Annual General Meeting.

The club’s chairman David Brown welcomed members to the meeting referring to several members who were able to attend after having been unwell.

He presented his report indicating that the club had had a very successful year.

Mr Brown complimented the secretary Harold Philips on his six years of service and noted that he wished to be relieved of his duties.

He asked Mr Philips to present his report, followed by the treasurer David Watson. All the reports were accepted. David announced the changes of club management for 2018/9. They are as follows: chairman - Richard Hoskins, secretary - David Brown.

At this point the new chairman took over and the Chain of Office was presented to Richard by David.

In accepting the Chain of Office, Richard thanked David for his efforts during the past year and said he would do his best to further the interests of the club.

His presidential address described the trials, tribulations, and, above all, the joys of adopting a very young child and following that child’s progress through life to becoming a successful adult.

At the end of his address, speaking on behalf of Roy Howard, the oldest club member, who was shortly to celebrate the coincidence of his own 97th birthday with the Golden Wedding day of his son and daughter-in-law to take part in a small celebration before their final departure.