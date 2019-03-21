Chance to win Oskar’s Amazing Adventure book ahead of Pocklington Arts Centre Show

Children aged 2-8 years old and their families are invited to join Oskar’s Amazing Adventure when the show comes to Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC).

To celebrate its arrival PAC is giving away three copies of the children’s book ‘Oskar’s Amazing Adventure’ on which the show is based.

From Theatre Fideri Fidera comes the story of fun loving little Swiss puppy Oskar who has been snowbound in the little house on top of the mountain for weeks.

This original heart-warming tale full of fun and adventure uses a rich mix of storytelling, physical theatre, clowning, puppetry, music and song to tell the tale of a puppy’s search for friendship in the wilderness of the Alps.

The show won the 2018 ‘Primary Times Children’s Choice Best Play Award’ and is sure to entertain PAC’s young audience when it comes to the venue on Saturday 13 April, 2.30pm.

Afterwards, children will have the chance to meet the puppets, and there will be a post-show workshop in which children can enjoy drama games and activities.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “We are thrilled to be bringing this award-winning children’s show to PAC.

“Our children’s theatre shows have all sold-out this year so far, so we know this will be incredibly popular once again.”

○ To be in with a chance of winning one of three copies of the picture book, all you have to do is draw a picture of your pet!

The picture should be no bigger than A4 size and can be in any media you like – crayons, pencils, pens, paint – the choice is yours. There are three age categories, 4 and under; age 5-6; and age 7-8, with one book up for grabs to the winner of each category.

All entries must have the child’s name, age, the name of their parent/guardian and contact details on the reverse.

The best entries will be exhibited at PAC and the closing date for all entries is noon on Tuesday 9 April 2019.

You can bring your entries into the Box Office or post them to Pocklington Arts Centre, Market Place, Pocklington, YO42 2AR.