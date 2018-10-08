Chance to take part in charity firewalk

The Macmillan York Committee is hosting a firewalk on Monday 15 October from 5.30pm at the Escrick Park Estate in York and are inviting people to join this courageous undertaking.

Achieve the seemingly impossible feat of walking on fire, whilst raising vital funds for local people affected by cancer.

If you are looking for an individual or team building challenge to inspire, motivate and break you out of your comfort zone this is for you!

With just 100 firewalking places available you can secure your spot for this incredible challenge today, registration is just £25 and minimum sponsorship is £100 simply visit www.macmillanyork.com/firewalk for more information.

Katrina Lane, chair of the York Committee, said “We are delighted to be holding this firewalk in aid of Macmillan and I have been the first to sign up!

“Our goal is to raise £26,608.50 which is enough to fund a Macmillan Children’s Cancer Outreach Nurse Specialist in Yorkshire for six months – ensuring children and their families receive essential medical, practical and emotional support.”

Spectators are welcomed and in return for the £10 entry fee they will enjoy a magical evening in beautiful Papa Kata tipis in the setting of the Esrick Park Estate, fiery entertainment, live band and a hot meal.

For more information and to book your tickets visit www.macmillanyork.com contact Katrina Lane by mobile 07775 903351 or email katrina.mallories@gmail.com