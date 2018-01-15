Chance to star at Weighton’s Whacky Races

Attention all speed lovers – now is the time to enter this year’s Market Weighton Whacky Races event.

The top-quality soapbox race, held on Sunday 22 July, will see competitors across the country take part in the downhill event.

The first-ever event, run by the Market Weighton Town Team, Weighton Wolds Rotary Club, Beverley Motor Club and the Market Weighton Young Farmers, proved very popular last year and the groups hope to make it bigger and better this time around.

This year there are prizes for best dressed team, most enthusiastic team, the slowest team, the fastest team, the most unfortunate team and the most spectacular crash.

Whacky Races organiser Phil Pickard said: “We hope to build on last year’s event, which was a resounding success.

“We will be fine tuning certain aspects to make it a little slicker this time around.

“The event is open to anyone between 11 and 100 and helps raise funds for charity.

“We would like to thank The Market Weighton School who will be involved in the event. Also a big thank you to the residents of Beverley Road who, without exception, supported us and enjoyed the wonderful family day last year.”

Entrance fees for this year’s event are: adults £80, juniors £30, company/business group £150, charity group £30.

Application forms are available by emailing caroleveson@me.com. Payment is by cheque only made payable to “Weighton Wolds Rotary Club” and entries must arrive by Saturday 31 March.

Call Phil Pickard on 01430 861633 or Carol Watson 07972 910 501 for more information.