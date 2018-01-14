Chance to see baby footprint panels

Attention new mothers in the Pocklington area – was your baby born in Hull during 2017?

Local families are being invited to take part in a celebration marking the end of a project which recorded the birth of nearly every baby born during Hull’s year as City of Culture.

Hull and East Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust will host the celebration on Wednesday 24 January at the Guildhall for families of babies who took part in the “Born Into a City of Culture” project.

Throughout 2017, babies born in the city had impressions of their feet taken by midwives and midwifery assistants, with the footprints added to specially designed wall panels displayed in the foyer of Hull Women and Children’s Hospital.

New panels featuring the hands of midwives as tree trunks and branches and the footprints of the babies as leaves were added to the artwork throughout the year.

Community midwife Sallie Ward, who came up with the idea for the project, said the trust wanted to plan a celebration to mark its success.”