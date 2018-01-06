Chance to nominate your local heroes

Nominations can now be made for the 2018 East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Chairman’s Awards.

The annual awards are presented to individuals, businesses and projects that have helped improve the East Riding over the last year.

The awards will be presented by Councillor Caroline Fox, in what will be her last engagement as chairman before she ends her year in office.

The awards are broken down into five categories: community, built heritage, environment, business and sport.

There are some changes to the rules this year – nominees can only be entered for one category and a previous award winner cannot be nominated in the same category for a period of three years but can be entered for another.

Councillor Fox said: “I’d urge people to think about their communities and think if there are people they know of who deserve recognition for the work they do to make the areas they live a better place.”

Visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/chairmansawards for more details or to nominate.