Chance to nominate your local hero/group for award

People can now nominate people and groups from Pocklington, Market Weighton, and surrounding areas for the 2019 East Riding of Yorkshire Council Chairman’s Awards.

The annual awards recognise people, businesses and projects that have helped improve the East Riding.

There are four categories and the deadline for nominations is Thursday 31 January:

○ Community – recognises groups and individuals for the contribution to improving lives of those living in the East Riding with a non-commercial project.

○ Built heritage – celebrates private homes, new builds or business premises that have been sympathetically renovated and/or restored

○ Business – recognises businesses that have helped the economy flourish

○ Sport – celebrates local talent and commitment to sports clubs and activities.

The awards will be presented by Councillor Margaret Chadwick in what will be her last engagement as chairman before she ends her year in office.

She said: “I’d urge people to think about their communities and think if there are people they know of who deserve some recognition for the work they do to make the areas they live in a better place.”

For more information or to submit a nomination go to www.eastriding.gov.uk/chairmansawards or email chairmans.awards@eastriding.gov.uk or contact Sarah Asquith, civic officer at East Riding of Yorkshire Council on (01482) 393260, email sarah.asquith@eastriding.gov.uk