Chance to join St Leonard’s Hospice Santa Dash

St Leonard’s Hospice is inviting people to don a beard and Santa suit and join them for its third annual charity Santa Dash.

On Saturday 24 November, participants will be wearing their Santa suits and white beards to dash or stroll around the grounds of York Railway Institute.

Registration opens at 10am and the dash starts at 11am.

A St Leonard’s spokesman said: “Booking is essential on the hospice website (www.stleonardshospice.org.uk). You can also set up a fundraising page online to enable friends and family to sponsor you.”

As well as the dash itself, there will be even more family, festive fun this year with games such as ‘Catch the Turkey’ and ‘Present Pick Up’, both with the chance to win prizes.

After the dash, from noon until 4pm, the Hospice’s Christmas Fair will take place at the same venue.

Every dasher will get free entry.

The day will be a real festive family fun day as Katie Jackson, events fundraiser at St Leonard’s Hospice explains: “We’ve built on the success of previous events to bring even more festive entertainment for everyone.

“It is the first time these two events have run side by side, and it should be a really festive, feel-good, family day out.

“The dash really is for everyone whether you are a confident runner or more of a stroller!”